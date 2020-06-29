Startup Tickitto Hires Pair of StubHub UK Veterans

A pair of StubHub alums have landed at Tickitto, a UK-based startup offering an intuitive API-based system for access to tickets around the world....

A pair of StubHub alums have landed at Tickitto, a UK-based startup offering an intuitive API-based system for access to tickets around the world. Nick Harford joined the company as its Head of Business Development and Partnerships, while Harriet Claydon comes on as Head of Partnerships Activation.

Both had previously worked at StubHub’s UK operation, working together on a team focused on working with sports rights holders and venues in their market.

“We are committed to acquiring the very best talent and expertise in the industry,” Tickitto CEO Dana Lattouf says in a press release announcing the hires. “I am excited to welcome Harry and Nick into the team and look forward to unlocking the world’s best-ticketed experiences and forging strong relationships with our partners. I am confident that their combined expertise will aid our growth as we embark on the next stage of our journey.”

StubHub was sold earlier this year by parent company eBay to Viagogo. That transaction has since been held up by a regulatory review in the UK.

