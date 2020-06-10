Tommy Lee Talks Details Of Motley Crue’s Postponed Stadium Tour

Motley Crue fans will have to wait another year to see the rock icons on their stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan...

Last week, the group announced a postponement after months-long anticipation. The tour, originally slated to kick-off this month, now won’t take place until summer 2021. Lee told Blabbermouth that the group was just starting to prepare everything and get production ready throughout May. They had even booked time at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville to rehearse over five days.

Lee said that he wished he could tell fans about the tour, but what he can say is that the group has created an atmosphere like no other, noting that “we’ve pulled off pretty much everything you could possibly ever think of.” Once the pandemic subsides, he’ll be ready to hit the stage.

“I want to be on stage when that day comes and it’s okay for a f**king stadium to be filled with people going f**king crazy for the first time,” Lee said. “Dude that’s where I wanna be when this is over. People say, ‘What do you wanna do when this is all kind of over?’ That’s what I wanna do. I wanna be on stage. Because that energy? Can you imagine?”

The Stadium Tour – which has already garnered $130 million with one million tickets sold – will be the group’s first live tour dates following their 2014-15 farewell tour. This will also be the first trek when all four acts are performing together for an extended tour.