USC Revokes Booster’s Season Tickets Over ‘Blatantly Racist’ Tweets

The USC Trojans have cut ties with a football booster over racially-charged comments made regarding the ongoing national protests and revoked their season tickets as a result.

Marla Brown, whose Twitter account identified her as a USC alum and football fan, said in a series of tweets that those protesting the death of George Floyd across cities nationwide should “be shot.” Brown’s comments drew a swift response from USC athletic director Mike Bohn.

“Last night we were made aware of abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets from an individual who identified as a USC Football Booster,” Bohn said in a statement shared on social media. “Following an immediate investigation into the matter, we informed the individual that their season ticket and Trojan Athletic Fund membership privileges have been revoked and their payments will be promptly returned. Their account has been flagged in our system to prevent future purchases. Thank you to the USC community for helping us identify this individual so that we could move swiftly to terminate our relationship. We stand in solidarity with the Black community.”

Brown’s Twitter profile picture featured her with former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who also offered a response to her comments.

“If you truly believe the things you have said, I politely ask you to take me out of your profile picture,” Pittman tweeted. “This is disappointing, I know my true Trojan family would never. In times like this, it is important for us to stand together.”

Protests have erupted in dozens of U.S. cities since the death of George Floyd last week. Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked national outrage over racial injustice, police brutality and led President Trump yesterday to consider invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807 which would authorize the domestic use of U.S. military forces to control protests. The ongoing events have culminated in today’s Blackout Tuesday social movement initiated by music industry leaders.

