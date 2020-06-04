Utah Protest Concert Aims To Happen In Different Location

A protest concert, which was slated to be held last weekend in Utah, is moving to a different town later this month due to...

A protest concert, which was slated to be held last weekend in Utah, is moving to a different town later this month due to coronavirus concerns.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place in Kaysville on May 30, featuring a performance from country star Collin Raye. Republican Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt allowed the group to move forward with the protest, citing that she supports “people’s First Amendment Rights.” However, Witt faced heavy criticism from citizens and the City Council.

The show – hosted by Utah Business Revival – has now been moved to a private venue in Tooele. Just before the concert was slated to take place, the Tooele County Health Department issued a notice of closure at the venue, followed by an injunction that restrained the venue from holding a concert. Now, the gig has been moved to Iron County at the Iron Springs Adventure Resort.

Iron County will host the concert on June 13 with support of the Iron County Commission, Washington County, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iron County Attorney. According to DeseretNews, Iron County Commissioner Alma Adams said the commission is in agreement on holding the concert.

Throughout the night, the county’s private ambulance service will be on site, with the county sheriff’s office stepping in to help with more security. Adams said that those who feel uncomfortable should not attend.

“If you feel uncomfortable, then please don’t come,” Adams said in a statement. “We just want people to be really careful and distance and wear their masks and enjoy their evening.”

An Iron County attorney, Chad Dotson, said that they are working to get a permit and will encourage concert organizers and attendees to practice social distancing. Dotson said he hopes Utah will be in the “green risk phase” ahead of the event.

This will be one of the first concerts in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, following Arkansas’ last month.