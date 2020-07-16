Avett Brothers to Perform Live Drive-In Show in North Carolina

Charlotte Motor Speedway will feature the Avett Brothers’ return to live performance, with the band scheduling a live show for August 29th, announced this...

The natives of Concord, which is just outside of Charlotte, announced the concert with a YouTube video, featuring Seth and Scott Avett and a number of children who appear to be taking a break from fishing.

“It’ll be our first show in six months, so we’re really excited,” they said on the video. “We’ll see you there.”

Tickets will be sold on a per-car basis for the show, with the video indicating that up to 1,500 cars would be able to be admitted, and up to six individuals allowed per car. There are five price points for the performance, ranging from $100 per vehicle for general admission lots with limited view of the stage to $300 for front row spots with nothing between your vehicle and the stage. Side view near the stage are $250. with $175 and $125 general admission options that have clear views of both stage and screen, only further away. Concessions are expected to be open, per the FAQ posted on the event website, but fans will also be allowed to bring in their own food and beverage for the show.

Members of the band’s fan club will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, with general access sale on Friday. All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is also hosting a screening of the Blake Shelton concert later this month, which will be broadcast live on screens throughout North America, but pre-filmed.