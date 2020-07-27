The Chicago Bears announced to Personal Seat License holders that there would be no season tickets for the 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus,...

The Chicago Bears announced to Personal Seat License holders that there would be no season tickets for the 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus, mirroring similar moves made by a number of other franchises. Plans are for a drastically-reduced seating capacity at Soldier Field, if fans are allowed at all for the fall, nor will they be able to attend any training camp practices prior to the season starts, all part of increased safety protocols designed to help limit the potential for spreading the virus.

Should fans be permitted this season, tickets will be sold on a priority basis, with PSL-holders getting first chance.

“It was a tough decision, but the health and safety of everyone must remain our top priority,” President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement sent to the media. “If we are able to host fans at home games, Season Ticket Holders, starting with PSL holders, will have the first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets. We are incredibly thankful for their loyalty, patience and support throughout this unique and challenging time.”

Season ticket holders will be able to choose between a full refund, or a credit to their account for payments they have already made for 2020. Seat location and priority will remain unchanged until 2021.

Illinois has been one of the harder-hit states in the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Chicago area in particular seeing a high case load. Chicago and Cook County alone have accounted for more than 100,000 positive test results, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The full letter to PSL-holders is included below:

We hope this letter finds you well as the world continues to deal with the continuing pandemic.

Players have started reporting to Halas Hall to begin preparations for our first training camp in Lake Forest since 1983. Due to new NFL health and safety protocols and guidelines, training camp will take place without fans this year, as all NFL training camps in 2020 will be closed to the public. If preseason games are played, we will not be hosting fans for those games. Additionally, Family Fest and Varsity Bears have been cancelled for 2020.

While the energy and excitement from the fans that we have enjoyed during camp for many years will be missed, the health and safety of everyone remains our highest priority. We look forward to fans returning to camp in 2021. In 2020, we are dedicated to bringing you exclusive content through all of our media and social channels (ChicagoBears.com, Chicago Bears Official App, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok) directly from Halas Hall as we prepare for the season.

We understand that there are still many questions regarding the regular season fan experience at Soldier Field and how that will impact your season ticket package. We continue to work closely with city and state officials and public health experts regarding potential opportunities to allow fans to attend regular season games this fall, but the presence of and the exact number of fans that will be allowed into Soldier Field has not yet been determined. In the event fans are permitted to attend regular season games, there will be a need to reduce the seating capacity to build a plan that allows for social distancing. We are disappointed to share that this will result in season ticket packages not being available for the 2020 season.

All Season Ticket Holders will either receive a refund or 2020 payments can be credited to the 2021 season. There is nothing you need to do to reserve your same seat locations for next year. Season ticket renewal information will automatically be sent to you next February for the 2021 season. If you have already spoken to a Ticket Office representative regarding a refund request, you do not need to do anything more. Refunds will be processed in the coming weeks using the same method in which the original payment was made. Accounts that remain with a credit balance will have the funds applied towards their 2021 season ticket renewal. All ticket transfers, donations, and secondary sales that have taken place for this season have been cancelled.

If fans are allowed to attend regular season games at Soldier Field this year, the opportunity to purchase individual game tickets during the 2020 regular season will be made available exclusively to STHs, with PSL holders being given first priority. There will be no multi-game packages for 2020. All ticket sales would be on a single game basis. More details regarding single game ticket opportunities and the gameday experience, including parking, tailgating, stadium entry, food and beverage, retail, and safety procedures will be communicated as we get closer to our first home game.

We encourage you to call the Ticket Office at 847-615-BEAR (2327) with any questions regarding your account. Thank you for the patience you have shown and the communication you have shared over the past few months.

Best wishes and Bear Down!