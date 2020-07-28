French Live Music Professionals Push for Reopening on September 1

More than 3,000 professionals have signed a letter sent to the government, asking for “clear and coherent” plans for a reopening, making a push...

More than 3,000 professionals have signed a letter sent to the government, asking for “clear and coherent” plans for a reopening, making a push to allow shows at 100 percent capacity as early as September 1, according to multiple sources. Concert promoters, venue owners, technicians, service providers, artists and others who depend on live events for their livelihood are among those who signed on, in hopes that they might see an end to the more than four month halt on live events in the country.

“As we can no longer live in a state of expectation, we ask you for clear and coherent scenarios and deadlines so that we can work to restart our activities,” the letter reads, in part. Industry professionals have “demonstrated out sense of responsibility and our ability to rigorously apply government decisions and regulatory framework,” and hope that the demonstration of that fact will convince officials to provide the needed road map towards reopening.

Currently, events with more than 5,000 in attendance are banned in France, a limit set to expire in September. Social distancing is compulsory, with masks required for all taking place indoors. But the lack of specific guidance is troubling. Football matches have been allowed to have up to 5,000 fans in attendance since early July.

“Nobody understands the silence concerning [concerts],” it says, “starting with the public who question us insistentlyu and who tell us their desire to go back to concerts.

“We feel abandoned and despised by our public partners.”

The letter, addressed to President Emmanuel Macron as well as Prime Minister Jean Castex and Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot, was first issued on July 23. Hellfest Open Air, Eurockéennes de Belfort, Les Rencontres Trans Musicales de Rennes and Vieilles Charrues; venues the Bataclan and Zénith Paris; and trade union Syndicat des Musiques Actuelles (SMA) and industry body Prodiss are among those who have signed.

The letter (in french) is available here: http://www.sma-syndicat.org/concerts-debout-touches-en-plein-coeur/