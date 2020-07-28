Green Bay Packers Expect 12,000 Capacity at Lambeau in 2020

While much remains to be determined as the season approaches, the Green Bay Packers have indicated that they expect to have a drastically limited...

While much remains to be determined as the season approaches, the Green Bay Packers have indicated that they expect to have a drastically limited capacity this fall, with expectations of a cap at 12,000 if fans are allowed amid the coronavirus. Thus far, the team has yet to take action on any cancellations, requesting that fans with season tickets choose to opt in or out on the upcoming season, then determining how to try to fit as many fans who wish to attend games as they can while maintaining social distancing requirements for safety.

“There’s a lot at stake,” said team president and CEO Mark Murphy. “We understand what Packer home games mean to the community, to local businesses. But, it’s unprecedented, uncharted waters for all of us. We want to make sure we do things as safe as possible. The last thing we would want is to contribute to an outbreak or super-spreader event.”

Those who opt out of attendance will not have their status as season ticket holders impacted in any way for future seasons.

Green Bay, perhaps more than any other city, has an aura surrounding its home stadium and the people who attend games there. In games played at Lambeau Field, the team has consistently sold out every seat since 1959 – approaching 400 consecutive home sellouts.

Should fans be allowed, the team hopes that its rabid fans will have at minimum one opportunity to attend a game this season despite the reduction in available seating. And those who do attend will expect a drastically different gameday experience. Plexiglass shields are being mounted at all concession locations for physical separation of guests and stadium staff. Hand sanitizer will be available at multiple locations, and masks will be required for all who attend.

“We are going to have enough challenges just putting the games on and making sure everybody involved in playing, coaching, and putting the game on is kept safe.

“I’m confident we will get a season in. [Whether] we will have fans, I’m not so certain,” he added.