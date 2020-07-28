San Francisco 49ers Wipe 2020 Ticket Sales, Expect Minimal Capacity

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco 49ers are expecting limited capacity this fall, and have cancelled existing ticket orders, the team announced...

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco 49ers are expecting limited capacity this fall, and have cancelled existing ticket orders, the team announced this week. Single game tickets have already been cancelled, but it is unclear whether or not season ticket orders have been called off, or if that decision is pending.

Should fans be allowed at the Levis Stadium home of the defending NFC champions, tickets will be sold on a game-by-game basis, and plans are to operate safely using CDC guidelines including required masks at all times save for when fans are eating and drinking.

To ensure the health and safety of 49ers fans, players, coaches, staff and the greater community, and to comply with state and local restrictions, the 49ers may not be able to host fans in a full or limited capacity this season. As such, all San Francisco 49ers single game ticket purchases for home games at Levi’s® Stadium will be cancelled for 2020 and the tickets will no longer be valid. In the event fans are permitted at Levi’s® Stadium this season, tickets will be made available on a game by game basis to season ticket members. Clubs are permitted to have fans in the stadium pending any state and local government restrictions and are subject to CDC guidelines and physical distancing protocols relevant to NFL Stadium Operations guidelines. If fans are permitted, they will be required to wear masks at all times other than when actively eating or drinking.

The news was announced among a large update for 2020 policies, which outlined training camp plans, player coronavirus testing, and other updates to the upcoming season.

“”We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to fans published earlier in the week and sent out as part of San Francisco’s message. “These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

Those who have purchased tickets to upcoming games can expect a refund from the primary market in coming days. Should attendance be allowed, tickets would be sold to fans by priority, beginning with season ticket members.

