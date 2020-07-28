Pearl Jam European Tour Rescheduled for June-July 2021

Dates for the Pearl Jam European Tour in support of Gigaton have been moved to June and July of 2021, announced by the band...

Dates for the Pearl Jam European Tour in support of Gigaton have been moved to June and July of 2021, announced by the band over the weekend. Originally scheduled for summer of 2020, the Pearl Jam European Tour was postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dates for the band’s North American tour have yet to be sorted out.

“We look forward to returning to Europe, pending these events can safely take place in Summer 2021,” reads the announcement on Pearljam.com. “The safety and well-being of the band’s fans, crew and event staff continue to be priority.”

Those holding tickets to the postponed performances will see their existing tickets honored at the new dates. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled performances are encouraged to contact their point of purchase to ask about what options they have. Those who purchased tickets directly through the band’s Ten Club can request refunds through their accounts.

A total of 15 dates are now on the calendar for the Pearl Jam European tour, including new dates at Holland’s Pinkpop festival and Prague’s O2 Arena. The tour kicks off with back-to-back nights at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on June 16-17, then winds through Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, France, Austria and Poland before it closes on July 25 in the Czech Republic.

General public tickets for previously sold dates are now on sale, with Prague tickets going on sale Friday and Pinkpop tickets available beginning September 18.

Pearl Jam European Tour 2021