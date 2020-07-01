Interim StubHub CEO Jill Krimmel provided her outlook on the future of live events and entertainment as part of a series published by Quartz....

Interim StubHub CEO Jill Krimmel provided her outlook on the future of live events and entertainment as part of a series published by Quartz. The executive, who took over for Sukhinder Singh Cassidy recently to lead the company through its coronavirus response and merger with Viagogo, provided an optimistic look at the importance of live events to people, as well as her thoughts on the near-term viability of events.

“One thing that will remain true is that live events will continue to be core, uniquely human experiences that bring us together around a shared love for sports, music, and theater,” says Krimmel, who touched on the drive-in experiences available at the moment and where things might go from our current distanced event system to post-Covid.

StubHub has been struck particularly hard by the pandemic, as the worldwide halt in events came just weeks after it was purchased by Viagogo. It has since undergone layoffs and legal questions over its decision to halt offering refunds to cancelled performances in favor of credit vouchers, while scrutiny over its merger with the company owned by its co-founder continued, particularly in the UK.

Krimmel worked at TransUnion and WalMart’s e-commerce group prior to joining StubHub. Her response to Quartz is included below: