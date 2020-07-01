Ticket Summit Moves to The Wynn for In-Person Event in October

Ticket Summit 2020 will be held as an in-person event, organizers confirmed for TicketNews this week. The annual ticket industry conference and trade show...

Ticket Summit 2020 will be held as an in-person event, organizers confirmed for TicketNews this week. The annual ticket industry conference and trade show will take place at the newly renovated Wynn in Las Vegas from October 4-6th, with full attendance at the newly renovated 430,000 square foot convention facility.

Originally scheduled for July, the trade show for ticketing and live entertainment professionals was postponed as the coronavirus put a nation-wide halt to live events and travel, but organizers were excited to get an in-person event together as soon as that could be safely managed.

“As one of the first trade shows to use The Wynn’s newly overhauled conference space, we are focused on accommodating all of our attendees with safety in mind,” says David Brogan of Ticket Summit. “Ticket Summit is going to be an opportunity for industry leaders to come together and discuss the path forward for live events, while enjoying a first-class Las Vegas experience designed around the latest safety protocols.”

As a part of its reopening plan for welcoming trade shows back, The Wynn is currently engaged in a remodeling of its Tower Suite and resort hotel rooms. It is simultaneously putting the finishing touches on a $302.7 million, 430,000-square-foot convention facility, with an industry leading set of safety and hygiene protocols in place to keep guests safe.

Ticket Summit will feature industry experts in panel discussions, booths from exhibitors across the industry, and networking opportunities unlike anywhere else. With the coronavirus pandemic requiring unprecedented changes in live events and the ticketing business, this year’s show will be a great opportunity to learn and share ideas about the concerns every business in ticketing faces in the coming years.

“The diverse attendees will include corporate buyers, primary buyers, teams, leagues, promoters and brokers at TicketSummit accounting for more than $10 Billion dollars a year in purchases and sales of live entertainment tickets,” says Don Vaccaro of TicketNetwork, which co-presents the event with DTI Management.

All Access passes will be available at TicketSummit.com for $399, with rooms available at The Wynn starting at $99 per night. More details about the event schedule, exhibitors, speakers and networking opportunities will be released in coming weeks. Passes purchased for the event’s original scheduled date in July will be honored for the new date. Those interested in more information can visit the event website or email [email protected].