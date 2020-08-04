Pasquale Rotella, founder of the Electric Daisy Carnival, announced on Instagram that the festival would be postponed Sunday. The 25th anniversary edition of the...

Pasquale Rotella, founder of the Electric Daisy Carnival, announced on Instagram that the festival would be postponed Sunday. The 25th anniversary edition of the electronic music mecca will be held on May 21, 22 and 23 of 2021. Tickets for the 2021 edition will be available beginning on Thursday, August 9.

Initially scheduled for May, EDC Las Vegas was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic to October. Rotella says his team tried hard to find a way to work around the need for enhanced safety protocols to keep people safe, but the pandemic progress made such plans impossible to sort out.

“Unfortunately, we just learned that the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time,” he told fans.

“This whole experience has truly been a wild ride. Here I am, a rave promoter, finding myself talking to biopharmaceutical companies about diagnostic tests for a novel virus while working with Nevada’s most prominent government officials. I’ve felt a lot of pressure wanting to come through for all of you & after taking time to exhaust every possible option, I can feel confident knowing this is the right decision.”

EDC Las Vegas is one of the world’s largest dance festivals and is the flagship festival from Insomniac Events, which also produces Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland, EDC Korea and Orlando, HARD Summer, and more.

Those who purchased tickets to the 2020 event will have the option of rolling their existing tickets to the 2021 festival automatically. Those who wish to receive a refund who purchased directly from the festival can request one. Those who purchased on resale marketplaces should contact the marketplace of their purchase to inquire as to their options.

