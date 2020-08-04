Electric Daisy Carnival Postpones to May 2021
Musicmusic festivals August 3, 2020 Dave Clark 0
Pasquale Rotella, founder of the Electric Daisy Carnival, announced on Instagram that the festival would be postponed Sunday. The 25th anniversary edition of the electronic music mecca will be held on May 21, 22 and 23 of 2021. Tickets for the 2021 edition will be available beginning on Thursday, August 9.
Initially scheduled for May, EDC Las Vegas was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic to October. Rotella says his team tried hard to find a way to work around the need for enhanced safety protocols to keep people safe, but the pandemic progress made such plans impossible to sort out.
“Unfortunately, we just learned that the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time,” he told fans.
“This whole experience has truly been a wild ride. Here I am, a rave promoter, finding myself talking to biopharmaceutical companies about diagnostic tests for a novel virus while working with Nevada’s most prominent government officials. I’ve felt a lot of pressure wanting to come through for all of you & after taking time to exhaust every possible option, I can feel confident knowing this is the right decision.”
EDC Las Vegas is one of the world’s largest dance festivals and is the flagship festival from Insomniac Events, which also produces Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland, EDC Korea and Orlando, HARD Summer, and more.
Those who purchased tickets to the 2020 event will have the option of rolling their existing tickets to the 2021 festival automatically. Those who wish to receive a refund who purchased directly from the festival can request one. Those who purchased on resale marketplaces should contact the marketplace of their purchase to inquire as to their options.
Rottella’s full post is included below:
View this post on Instagram
@EDC_LasVegas UPDATE: I know you’ve been waiting a long time & I want to THANK YOU for being so patient. Some have questioned why we haven’t postponed yet & I want to let you know what we’ve been up to. The team & I have spent the last several months working to create a plan that would allow us to produce a safe event for you. We wanted to implement a free two-step testing program, one test at home before traveling to Las Vegas & another test at the venue when you arrived, in addition to many other enhanced safety protocols. Unfortunately, we just learned that the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time, which is why I’m making this announcement today. Regardless, I’m proud of our team for continuing to believe & work so hard throughout the process. This whole experience has truly been a wild ride. Here I am, a rave promoter, finding myself talking to biopharmaceutical companies about diagnostic tests for a novel virus while working with Nevada’s most prominent government officials. I’ve felt a lot of pressure wanting to come through for all of you & after taking time to exhaust every possible option, I can feel confident knowing this is the right decision. We are officially postponing EDC Las Vegas 2020 & will be returning May 21+22+23 of 2021 to celebrate 25 years of EDC. To everyone who chose to hang onto their ticket & stick with us during this time, THANK YOU! You’re the most amazing community I could ever hope to be a part of. It means the world to me. We would not be able to do any of this without your support. All 2020 passes, including Camp EDC & shuttles, will be honored for the new 2021 dates & will automatically transfer over. For those who would like a refund, go to edclasvegas.com/verify. Because some of you won’t be able to make the rescheduled dates, any tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2021 that become available will go back on sale Thursday, August 6 at 10am PT. Insomniac has been built on never giving up. We’re already working hard on next year’s show & we’ll be back with more energy than ever for our 25 Year Celebration. Until then— Peace, Love, Stay Positive & I’ll See You Under the Electric Sky!💜✨
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.