Ticketmaster Extends Deal With Kroeneke-Owned Teams, Venues

Ticketmaster will continue on as the official ticketing vendor for teams and venues owned by Kroenke Sports Enterprises, announced Thursday. The Live Nation-owned company took over ticketing Kroeneke properties a year ago on behalf of former CEO Nathan Hubbard’s company Rival, which it later bought outright after the Department of Justice approved the deal.

The contract includes ticketing for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth, Pepsi Center, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Paramount Theater and 1STBANK Center. It is unclear whether the deal extends to Kroeneke properties outside of Colorado, which include the Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“Providing the best possible and most secure fan experience in the region is KSE’s top priority,” KSE EVP/Chief Ticketing and Strategy Officer David Burke said in a statement. “Ticketmaster’s innovative ticketing technology is an integral part of providing the most seamless live event experience for fans from increased personalization to safely buying, selling and sharing their tickets to entering our venues safely and conveniently.”

Rival had acquired the Kroeneke ticketing deal upon its departure from using AXS as a vendor, but struggled to make the transition, bringing in its then-CEO’s former company to help last summer. In less than a year, Hubbard abandoned his initial plans to serve as a competitor to Ticketmaster, instead selling his new business to his old one.

Ticketmaster plans to include the Kroenke properties in its Presence platform, including the controversial SafeTix dynamic barcode system, which was the center of a controversial lockout of Black Keys fans at a performance in California last year. Consumers in Colorado are protected by law against the such an egregious act due to the legislature’s foresight in making resale restrictions on tickets based on preferred ticket systems unlawful.