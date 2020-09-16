After Fan Complaints, Harry Styles Postpones Remaining 2020 Shows

Harry Styles took to social media Tuesday to inform fans that remaining 2020 dates for hits Love on Tour jaunt were formally postponed, due...

Harry Styles took to social media Tuesday to inform fans that remaining 2020 dates for hits Love on Tour jaunt were formally postponed, due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice,” the tweet read.

Fans had been increasingly vocal in recent days about the tour, which was set to resume with dates in Mexico in late September. Complaints began to mount that Styles and his handlers were hanging on to fans money for shows that had no realistic hope of occurring. In response, Ticketek tweeted that it had no control over the tour plans, which were determined by the promoter and artist (in this case, as with so many others, that was Live Nation).

Update to Harry Styles Fans: Ticketek takes its instructions on any news on the Harry Styles tour from the promoter, Live Nation Australia. We are urgently seeking clarification from the promoter and will be back to fans as soon as we have further information from them. — Ticketek Australia (@Ticketek_AU) September 14, 2020

It is unclear when the shows will be performed, which Styles pointed out in a follow-up tweet following the announcement. “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021,” he said. “But will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

It is unclear whether or not fans holding tickets to the postponed shows will be able to request refunds from the promoters or not, though that has generally been the case for pandemic-postponed shows after fan outcry over refunds not being available earlier this spring for gigs postponed due to the coronvirus.