Dallas Cowboys Single Game Ticket Sale Halted Amid Technical Issues

Excitement quickly gave way to frustration for Dallas Cowboys fans this week, as technical issues caused the sale of single game tickets for the upcoming season to grind to a halt. The issues caused the sale to be put on hold while the issues are worked out by SeatGeek.

The ticketing company, which took over for Dallas Cowboys ticketing from Ticketmaster in 2018, said the sale would resume next week once the bugs are worked out.

“In reaction to COVID-19, SeatGeek built a custom ticket-buying experience that keeps fans safe and adheres to local and state safety guidelines around social distancing,” SeatGeek said in a statement. “Fan safety is paramount for SeatGeek and the Cowboys. While we are excited to pioneer this new technology, SeatGeek and the Cowboys made the joint decision to pause the on-sale until early next week to offer an improved user experience.

“We look forward to resuming the on-sale and helping as many fans as safely possible attend an event at AT&T Stadium this season.”

Dallas is one of the few NFL franchises set to allow fans for all of its home games this season, though capacity will be greatly reduced amid the coronavirus. Season ticket holders were exclusively allowed the opportunity to purchase tickets, limited to blocks of one to six tickets for up to three games. Due to social distancing guidelines in place, fans are not going to be allowed to split off any number of tickets from their purchased group to be resold.

As the sale went online, a huge traffic spike overwhelmed the system, causing it to be shut down shortly after. The team emailed season ticket holders to reassure them that they hadn’t missed their opportunity to purchase tickets despite the issues.

“We apologize for the technical difficulties with SeatGeek regarding the Dallas Cowboys single game ticket on-sale this morning and are working through these issues,” the Cowboys wrote. “Rest assured that you have not missed out on purchasing any games for the on-sale. Once the issue has been resolved and is fully functioning, we will email you when you are able to go back online to purchase. Thank you for your patience, and we apologize for this inconvenience.”

The new date for the ticket sale has not yet been announced.