Jason Isbell to Perform October “Pod” Shows in Tennessee

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announced that they will be performing in front of a live audience this fall, beyond their recently announced drive-in shows in Georgia. The band is taking to the stage at the Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee for three gigs on October 9-11.

As with all performances amid the coronavirus, things will be different. Per Rolling Stone:

Instead of playing in the venue’s natural, underground amphitheater, however, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will set up outdoors for what’s being called “The Caverns Above Ground Concert Series.” Fans will watch the shows from a hillside in socially distanced pods arranged a minimum of six-feet apart. The pods can accommodate parties of two, four, or six and will require fans to bring their own chairs. Other pandemic precautions include mandatory masks (except when in the pods), staggered arrival times for ticket-holders, temperature checks, and Covid-19 screening questions. Concessions and merchandise will be sold, with contact-free delivery, via an app.

“We’re grateful our above-ground land gives us the opportunity to be among the first venues in the country to bring people together in a responsible manner for socially-distanced concerts,” says Todd Mayo, owner of the Caverns.

Tickets for the Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performances will be available from Friday and run $125 per person. One dollar from each sale will be donated to the National Independent Venue Association, a lobbying and support organization for independent spaces impacted by the ongoing governmental restrictions on live entertainment and mass gatherings.