MLB 2020 Playoffs, World Series to Use “Bubble” Format

Arlington, Texas will host World Series games in its inaugural season – whether or not the Rangers make it that far. Major League Baseball announced a uniquely structured postseason plan for the shortened 2020 season, taking a bubble format of sorts to ensure minimal exposure to the coronavirus down the stretch.

After a set of best-of-three Wild Card series’ played at the higher seeds home fields, the Division Series will kick off with American League teams playing in either San Diego or Los Angeles while National League division series contests play in Houston and Arlington. ALCS games will play at San Diego and NLCS in Arlington, with the World Series scheduled to see its first game on October 20.

“The elimination of travel is obviously a positive because it cuts exposure,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in an interview with The Associated Press after Tuesday’s announcement. “Less interaction outside with the group that you’re looking to protect is a huge positive. It’s all about what the risk of interacting with the community is.”

While local restrictions on event attendance are unlikely to change for the games played in California, it is possible that fans will be able to attend games in Texas. According to ESPN, the league hopes that it will be allowed 25 percent capacity for games in Arlington. Globe Life Field recently saw the National Finals Rodeo relocate its event to the venue from Las Vegas because of the ability to host fans.

2020 MLB Playoffs Schedule

WILD CARD SERIES Presented by Hankook on ESPN and TBS

Best-of-three (Italics below indicate “if necessary”)

Hosted by each league’s top four seeds

Tuesday, Sept. 29

• AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 1

• AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 1

• AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 1

• AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30

• AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 2

• AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 2

• AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 2

• AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 2

• NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 1

• NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 1

• NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 1

• NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 1

Thursday, Oct. 1

• AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 3

• AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 3

• AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 3

• AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 3

• NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 2

• NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 2

• NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 2

• NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 2

Friday, Oct. 2

• NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 3

• NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 3

• NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 3

• NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 3

DIVISION SERIES

Best-of-five (Italics below indicate “if necessary”)

ALDS presented by Utz in San Diego and Los Angeles;

NLDS presented by Doosan in Arlington and Houston

Monday, Oct. 5

• AL Division Series A Game 1, San Diego (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 1, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 6

• AL Division Series A Game 2, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 2, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 1, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN

• NL Division Series B Game 1, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN

Wednesday, Oct. 7

• AL Division Series A Game 3, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 3, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 2, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN

• NL Division Series B Game 2, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN

Thursday, Oct. 8

• AL Division Series A Game 4, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 4, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 3, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN

• NL Division Series B Game 3, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 9

• AL Division Series A Game 5, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 5, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 4, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1

• NL Division Series B Game 4, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1

Saturday, Oct. 10

• NL Division Series A Game 5, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1

• NL Division Series B Game 5, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Best-of-seven (Italics below indicate “if necessary”)

ALCS presented by GEICO in San Diego;

NLCS presented by Camping World in Arlington

Sunday, Oct. 11

• ALCS Game 1, San Diego, TBS

Monday, Oct. 12

• ALCS, Game 2, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 1, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 13

• ALCS Game 3, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 2, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 14

• ALCS Game 4, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 3, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 15

• ALCS Game 5, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS, Game 4, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Friday, Oct. 16

• ALCS Game 6, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS, Game 5, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 17

• ALCS Game 7, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 6, Arlington, FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 18

• NLCS Game 7, Arlington, FOX or FS1

THE 116th WORLD SERIES

Best-of-seven (Italics below indicate “if necessary”)

Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 20

• World Series Game 1, Arlington, FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 21

• World Series Game 2, Arlington, FOX

Thursday, Oct. 22

OFF-DAY

Friday, Oct. 23

• World Series Game 3, Arlington, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 24

• World Series Game 4, Arlington, FOX

Sunday, Oct. 25

• World Series Game 5, Arlington, FOX

Monday, Oct. 26

OFF-DAY

Tuesday, Oct. 27

• World Series Game 6, Arlington, FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 28

• World Series, Game 7, Arlington, FOX