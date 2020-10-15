David Byrne’s American Utopia Sets Broadway Return for September 2021

American Utopia, the hit Broadway production featuring onetime Talking Heads front man David Byrne, will return to the stage in September 2021. The return...

According to the production website, the first performance will be on Saturday, September 21, 2021 at 8 PM. Initially, American Utopia had been slated for a return to the Hudson Theater on September 18, 2020 with a planned closing on January 17, 2021, but the continued closure of Broadway – now through at least May 31 of next year – scuttled those plans. The newly announced run appears to follow a similar timeline just a year later. Date currently shown end on January 30, 2022.

For those hoping to take in the show sooner, a Spike Lee-filmed showing of the original run of American Utopia premiers on HBO this Saturday, streaming on HBO Max.

Tickets available begin at $99 for “Band G” with options at $129, $149, $159, $179 and $199, with mid-premium available for $299 and premium at $399. Weeknight showings are slightly less for each band. At this time, it doesn’t appear possible to select a particular seat for a performance, beyond selecting your price band and indicating a preference between orchestra or mezzanine seats. A “premium” band seat for opening night in the orchestra, for example, spit out a result of two seats in Row J, as of Thursday afternoon.

In its initial run, American Utopia drew rave reviews and sellout crowds. It set a box office record for the Hudson as that first Broadway stint wound down.

“Presided over with a benevolent magnetism by the erstwhile Talking Heads lead singer and guitarist himself, “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” as the show is officially billed, is first and foremost a concert — the latest leg of a world tour,” wrote Peter Marks in the Washington Post. “But on the stage of the Hudson Theatre… it feels as if it’s something a bit more special than a celebrity frontman and his songbook. The utopia it evokes is a state of socially aware well-being, occasioned by the man, the music and the physical movement, the last dreamed up by avant-garde choreographer Annie-B Parson.”

The Hudson is currently scheduled to reopen with a revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Dates for that reopening have not yet been announced.