Ticketmaster Announces Executive Moves in Australia-New Zealand

Gavin Taylor has been announced as the Managing Director for Ticketmaster Australia, with Maria O’Connor departing the role to take over as Chairman of Australia and New Zealand for the company, according to an announcement Thursday. Taylor comes in from his current position as CEO of the West Australian football Commission, filling O’Connor’s shoes after her 28-year stint as Managing Director.

“Under the leadership of Maria O’Connor, Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand has thrived and become the region’s leading ticketing company,” says Mark Yovich, Global Ticketmaster President. “O’Connor’s extensive knowledge and understanding of the ticketing and live event industries will continue to be an invaluable asset to our senior leadership team.”

“Gavin is a welcome addition to the Ticketmaster family – his impressive track record of success will undoubtedly have a great impact on our business. At such a crucial time for us, Gavin’s knowledge and experience will help guide our teams on the road back to live, while remaining focused on Ticketmaster’s growth and leadership within the industry.”

Taylor has been CEO of the WAFC since 2016. Prior to that, he worked as General Manager at Perth Stadium Management and has worked in the live events industry for more than 15 years.

“I’m very excited to be joining Ticketmaster, a company I have worked closely with throughout my career and one I genuinely believe in – both the product and the people,” says Taylor, who will take over his new role in January 2020. “In this role, I’ll be focused on supporting the business and the wider live entertainment industry in Australia as we forge the path to reopening. Ticketmaster will play such an important part in reconnecting venues and artists with their loyal fans, and I look forward to playing a part in supporting and delivering these fan experiences.”

O’Connor has been with Ticketmaster since 1983, and will “continue responsibility for her long-term industry relationships and look for opportunities to grow Ticketmaster’s business in the region” as Chairman.

Ticketmaster also announced several additional executive moves in the release:

Jim Kotsonis, who has been with the company since 2001 and served as Finance and Operations Director will move to the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand.

Justin Pule, who began his career at Ticketmaster New Zealand in 2007 and has been running the business since 2010, will now serve officially as Managing Director of Ticketmaster New Zealand.

Harley Evans, who joined the business in 2019, continues as Managing Director of Moshtix Australia and New Zealand servicing the General Admission sector. Taylor, Pule and Evans will all report into Kotsonis in the new structure.

Susie Kyrou, formally of ad-tech giant Rokt, has been appointed to the new role of General Manager of Data and Insights at Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand. Kyrou will be responsible for the rollout of Ticketmaster’s local data and insights division.

Moshtix, which was acquired by Ticketmaster in February 2019, has thrived under the leadership of Harley Evans who remains as Moshtix Managing Director. Today, Moshtix is pleased to announce the appointment of Anjelica Devoe, formerly of All Blacks Tours and Ticketmaster, to the position of Head of Business Development to drive operations in New Zealand, based in Auckland.