Ticketsmarter, MLB Players, Inc. Announce Partnership

TicketSmarter announced a new partnership with MLB Players, Inc. on Friday. The partnership will allow the ticket resale website to use active MLB players in its promotions and create VIP experiences for its clients. The deal between the Kansas-based TicketSmarter and MLB Players, Inc. will also include a portion of baseball ticket sales through the website being given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’re excited to partner with TicketSmarter who shares our belief that players are a great way to promote the game. This partnership will give baseball fans access to players that we haven’t seen before in the ticketing space,” said Evan Kaplan, Managing Director of MLB Players, Inc.

The length of the agreement was not mentioned in the press release announcing it, though it will play out over a multi-year period. Over that period, TicketSmarter will work with current MLB players who will host events in local markets across the league.

“We’re excited to partner with MLB Players Inc.and the MLBPA providing our customers with unique and VIP access to MLB players,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman.

TicketSmarter has taken an aggressive approach towards building relationships across numerous sections of the live events and entertainment marketplace. The company is the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl and serves as the official resale partner of PBR, the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA), and several NCAA sports teams and leagues, including the Pac-12 Conference. It allocates $1 from every transaction to its charitable partners, which include St. Jude’s, V Foundation and Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the MLBPA – which is the collective bargaining organization representing professional baseball players.