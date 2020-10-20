Wisconsin Festival Owners File Bankruptcy After COVID Cancellations

The organizers of a pair of festivals planned for the summer of 2020 have filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving fan refunds hanging in the...

The organizers of a pair of festivals planned for the summer of 2020 have filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving fan refunds hanging in the balance. Hypervibe, organizers of the planned Country USA and Rock USA festivals in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, filed for Chapter 7 protection due to their inability to hold the events amid the pandemic.

According to a lengthy statement provided by Hypervibe, the filing doesn’t mean that fans won’t be able to get their money back.

“Although it may not be apparent, getting money back into your pockets has been, and is still our number one priority,” the statement reads, in part. “We have worked with our legal counsel to choose the best method by which to refund the remaining assets/cash to ticketholders and believe that the best and most cost efficient way to do this is through a Bankruptcy proceeding.”

Ticketholders will be able to work towards that goal by participating in the bankruptcy as “deposit” or “prepaid” claimants, giving them a level of priority in receiving the money they are owed. The legal representatives of the festival operators will provide a letter and claim form to all ticket holders with instructions on how to file for their money back.

“For what it’s worth, we are proud of the over 30 years of events we have hosted here in Oshkosh and the Fox Valley, are grateful to all of the people who supported us, especially those who came to hear the music, and have few regrets – with the exception of how this ended.”

Fans began complaining about refunds being owed shortly after the festivals were cancelled due to the coronavirus. Fans swarmed the event Facebook pages asking if anyone had received any word or response to inquiries directed at the organizers, who at the time had abruptly shifted the plan to allow credits good for tickets to the planned 2021 event rather than refunds.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection disagreed with that shift, saying “If there’s a concert that you’ve prepaid a ticket for, and it’s been canceled, you are entitled a refund,” Lara Sutherlin, an administrator for the department’s trade and consumer protection division, told Fox 11 News. “You should contact the promoter within 90 days of learning the event is canceled.”

The full Hypervibe statement related to the bankruptcy is below: