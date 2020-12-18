MEGASeats Offers Ticket Purchasers Complimentary N95 Face Masks

MEGAseats has begun offering a free N95 face mask to go along with every shipped ticket purchase, the company announced Wednesday. The transparent ticket resale...

MEGAseats has begun offering a free N95 face mask to go along with every shipped ticket purchase, the company announced Wednesday. The transparent ticket resale marketplace says that consumers are rearing to get back to live events in 2021, but that many are wary about their safety in large groups as the COVID vaccination process continues to unfold.

The N95 face masks are provided through a partnership with Connecticut BioTech, which imports the high-quality masks from manufacturers abroad and serves both consumers and medical facilities.

“After so many things were postponed or cancelled in 2020, we’re seeing a lot of excitement to get back to arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums,” says MegaSeats managing director Up Punyagupta. “With an expectation that face masks are going to be required at most events for a while, we want to go the extra mile for our clients and offer them the peace of mind that these masks can help provide.”

This week marked what many believe to be the beginning of the end of the COVID pandemic, as vaccinations began across the country with frontline healthcare workers and other high-risk individuals. Confidence is high that live events will be back to pre-pandemic levels soon. That said, local authorities are likely to continue requiring face masks for entry at most events for the foreseeable future, and many consumers will have to wait until summer or later for their vaccination.

A spokesman for CT Biotech says the N95 masks that MEGASeats will be providing customers are its best-selling item. Due to a huge backlog in Food and Drug Administration certification, the masks are not approved for medical use, however the masks have been independently verified to meet the NIOSH medical standards for protection by Nelson Labs.

“We believe this unique partnership with MEGASeats is a great way to help boost consumer confidence in the safety of attending concerts and games in 2021,” says CT Biotech’s Sean Burns. “Between huge steps taken by venues on their hygiene and ventilation protocols and the availability of high quality and affordable PPE, there’s no reason not to feel that you can get back out to events safely as soon as local authorities sign off on them happening.”

The promotion between MEGASeats and CT Biotech began on December 16 and will continue through at June 1, 2021. The offer is only valid on orders where a physical ticket is shipped to a consumer.