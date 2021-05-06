Billy Joel to Perform Concert at Formula 1 Grand Prix in Texas

Billy Joel will be performing in Austin, Texas for the first time in more than 20 years, taking the stage as part of the...

“We’re thrilled to welcome Billy Joel to the Super Stage for this year’s United States Grand Prix,” says Bobby Epstein, founder and chairman of COTA. “After a difficult year, COTA is proud to host the biggest weekend in racing and entertainment and welcome fans back to Austin.”

Additional performers will be announced in May, according to the announcement of Joel as headliner. Prior acts to perform at F1 events include P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears and Elton John.

Tickets for the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix, which include access to the Formula 1 race as well as the festival concert taking place on Friday plus Billy Joel’s peformance on Saturday, are down to just 3-day General Admission passes, with grandstand and bleacher tickets already showing as sold-out and accepting waitlist applications. GA tickets begin at $189 and include access to viewing areas around the venue with the option of chairs or blankets to be brought in and used on the “grassy berms” adjacent to the track.

Joel, who has been at the forefront of popular music for nearly 50 years, has tour dates currently scheduled for several stadiums across the United States this summer, performing at Detroit’s Comerica Park July 9, Boston’s Fenway park August 4, Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium August 14, and Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park September 10. He resumes his long-term and record-shattering residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden with a performance on November 5, assuming reopening plans in the city progress as hoped.