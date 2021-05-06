Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd Tapped for Football Hall of Fame Concert

Country star Brad Paisley and rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Concert for Legends, taking the stage...

Country star Brad Paisley and rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Concert for Legends, taking the stage in Canton, Ohio to close out the weeklong festivities. Hopes are high that a full capacity crowd will be allowed to view the spectacle, but that decision will be made at a later date by the Ohio Department of Health.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now, with ticket prices ranging from $75-285 depending on stadium location.

“We are excited for not one, but two music icons honoring and performing in the 2021 Concert of Legends Presented by Ford,” says Hall of Fame chief operating officer and executive producer George Veras. “They join Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons as the great artists who have brought their talents to center stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is quickly becoming a “must” tour stop and fan-favorite music venue.”

The Concert for Legends is scheduled for August 9, closing a celebration that will cover both the 2020 and 2021 inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID. The Class of 2021 features Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch and Charles Woodson, who will be joined by Steve Atwater, Troy Polamalu, Steve Sabol and Paul Tagliabue, who make up the Class of 2020 that missed their fanfare among the cancelled events a year ago.