Guns N’ Roses Announces Rescheduled Dates for 2021

Guns N’ Roses are returning to the road in 2021, the band announced this week. The rock outfit rescheduled several dates from 2020 that had been postponed due to the pandemic, adding or replacing additional dates as well.

Kicking off on July 31 at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, Guns N’ Roses will play a planed 26 shows on the run, which runs through a pair of shows in early October at Hard Rock Live Arena in Florida. Eleven of the shows are rescheduled from their initial run. There are an additional 14 new dates added as well.

The band will be joined for most dates by Mammoth WVH, which is fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Eddie Van Halen.

Festival dates on the touring run include stops at BottleRock in Napa, California (September 4) and Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (September 18).

Tickets for the new dates were on presale this week, with general sale beginning Friday, June 4.

Guns N’ Roses 2021 North American Tour

July 31 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Aug. 3 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 5 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 8 – Detroit @ Comerica Park

Aug.11 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

Aug. 13 – Missoula, Mont. @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 16 – Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 19 – Los Angeles @ Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 22 – Portland @ Moda Center*

Aug. 25 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose*

Aug. 27 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Venue to be announced*

Aug. 30 – Phoenix @ Phoenix Suns Arena*

Sept. 1 – Dallas @ American Airlines Center*

Sept. 4 – Napa, Calif. @ BottleRock Napa Valley^

Sept. 8 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium*

Sept. 11 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sept. 12 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sept. 16 – Chicago @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 18 – Milwaukee @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Sept. 21 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center*

Sept. 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center*

Sept. 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena*

Sept. 29 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena*

Oct. 2 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

Oct. 3 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Arena*