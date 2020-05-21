Guns N’ Roses To Reschedule North American Tour

Guns N’ Roses announced they are postponing their North American stadium tour “out of an abundance of caution” and are in the process of...

Guns N’ Roses announced they are postponing their North American stadium tour “out of an abundance of caution” and are in the process of rescheduling dates.

The famed rockers were slated to kick off their latest headlining trek on July 4 with a performance at Milwaukee’s now-postponed Summerfest. They had lined up performances at over a dozen major stadiums through August, including gigs at Fenway Park, Wrigley Park and SoFi Stadium with Smashing Pumpkins pegged as supporting act.

“We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly,” the band shared in a statement. “Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”

Axl Rose and company had previously cancelled their planned European tour stretch, which was scheduled to occur throughout May and June. The rockers noted that decision to nix the tour was made “to keep our fans, crew members and band safe.”

GNR are among several acts to alter their summer stadium gigs. Kenny Chesney and The Rolling Stones have also postponed their respective tours with new dates yet to be announced. George Strait has set his handful of stadium shows for new dates in 2021, while Motley Crue and Lady Gaga are currently still scheduled to play NFL venues and ballparks.