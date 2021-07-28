Endeavor’s On Location Experiences Acquires Dynamic Pricing Leader Qcue

On Location Experiences has acquired the Texas-based ticket pricing software provider Qcue, it announced Tuesday. On Location hopes to put the Qcue expertise to...

On Location Experiences has acquired the Texas-based ticket pricing software provider Qcue, it announced Tuesday. On Location hopes to put the Qcue expertise to work maximizing revenue on ticket sales for its clients, which include high profile events such as the Super Bowl and upcoming Olympics events among others.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Qcue, bringing top-of-the-line dynamic pricing technology and a stellar team of ticketing experts in-house,” On Location CFO John Lavallee said in a statement. “Together, we will optimize On Location’s approach to ticket and pass that benefit on to our valued partners.”

On Location Experiences got off the ground initially as an NFL-focused company, launched by a consortium of team executives looking to maximize revenue on their own ticketing inventory. On Location grew with the acquisition of Prime Sport, which consolodated most of the Super Bowl ticket market under its control as well as substantial NCAA championships-related business. In January 2020, Endeavor acquired the majority control of On Location Experiences, bringing it into the fold with other properties such as UFC. More recently, On Location Experiences was named the exclusive ticketing vendor for the 2024, 2026, and 2028 Olympic Games, taking place in Paris, Milan, and Los Angeles, respectively.

Qcue as a company specializes in pricing, analytics, data visualization, inventory management, and efficiency tools that it provides to sports teams and event organizations. Current clients include more than 85 teams and organizations, including MLB franchises and Australian Football League teams in addition to NCAA athletics departments.

Qcue CEO Barry Khan added, “Integrating our talent and capabilities into those of the world’s leading experiential hospitality company is an incredible opportunity that will enable us to extend our services to the world’s foremost sporting and cultural event and their rights holders. We are proud to join the On Location team at this exciting moment in the company’s history and firmly believe that our shared vision of the live entertainment industry will allow us to continue to be at the forefront of bringing about change.”

Endeavor parent company Silver Lake Partners controls a substantial corner of the live event landscape. In addition to On Location, Silver Lake owns or indirectly controls companies that own UFC, Madison Square Garden Company, Learfield/IMG, The Oak View Group, and TEG, which owns Ticketek.