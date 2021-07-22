NFL Ticket Prices Have Jumped an Average of Nearly 70% From 2006

If you think that ticket prices for NFL contests have gotten a lot steeper, there’s a new study that backs those feelings up. According...

If you think that ticket prices for NFL contests have gotten a lot steeper, there’s a new study that backs those feelings up. According to the Action Network, season ticket prices for NFL games have gone up by an average of 68 percent when comparing 2021 prices to those from the 2006 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders have by far the largest increase over the span, with an average ticket price for their first season at Allegiant Stadium coming in at $153.47, compared to $62.23 15 years ago – a hike of $91.24 or 147 percent. Five franchises – the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans as well as the Raiders – have seen their average ticket price jump by over 100 percent.

The minimum jump shown is 25 percent for the Los Angeles Chargers, who have an average of $78.38 in 2021, compared with $62.82 in 2006. Los Angeles is one of only eight franchises that has seen a price hike of less than 50 percent.

Across the board, the average ticket price for the coming season is $104.73. That’s $42.35 higher than the $62.38 that the league averaged in 2006.

Action Network compiled its data for the study by looking at the average prices charged by franchises for season ticket members – which are often the least expensive option for any ticket purchase vs. single game tickets (leaving out the sunk cost of Personal Seat Licenses for franchises with charge for them). This means that the actual price paid by most fans, either purchasing single-game passes through the teams website or even season ticket members when the cost of the seat license is factored in, is probably substantially higher than even the survey totals.

The full table of current prices, 2006 prices, and the percentage increase (sortable and searchable) is below:

NFL Ticket Prices – Comparing 2006 to 2021