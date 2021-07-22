Rolling Stones Announce U.S. No Filter Tour Dates for 2021

The Rolling Stones will be back on the road in 2021, announcing rescheduled No Filter Tour dates Thursday morning. The band was one of...

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the rescheduled dates for the Rolling Stones 2020 US Tour, which will now go ahead this fall,” reads the announcement on the R0lling Stones website, also posted to social media. “We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time.”

Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored on the rescheduled performances, save for a small number that were unable to be rescheduled. Comparing with the original 2020 No Filter Tour dates, those appear to be performances in San Diego, CA (SDCCU Stadium), Vancouver, BC (BC Place), Buffalo, NY (New Era Field), Louisville, KY (Cardinal Stadium), and Cleveland, OH (FirstEnergy Stadium). Those who purchased tickets for the now-cancelled performances from the primary market will refunded directly. Those who purchased through resale marketplaces will likely be contacted with the options for refund or credit good towards future purchase. The band says that those who had tickets to a cancelled performance will have priority access to tickets to a nearby show, where “feasible”.

While some shows were cancelled, others were added, including dates in New Orleans (New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival – October 13), Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium, October 17), and Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium, November 6). Tickets for rescheduled shows are already on sale. Tickets for the new shows will be available in presale beginning early next week, with general sale scheduled for Friday, July 30.

The run of No Filter Tour dates is available below.

Rolling Stones US No Filter Tour Dates – 2021

SEPTEMBER 2021

26 – St Louis, The Dome at America’s Center

30 – Charlotte, Bank Of America Stadium

OCTOBER 2021

4 – Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

9 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium

13 – New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

17 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

24 – Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium

29 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

NOVEMBER

2 – Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium

6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

15 – Detroit, Ford Field

20 – Austin, Circuit Of The Americas