Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett Plan “One Last Time” Shows in New York

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett announced that they will perform a pair of concerts, titled One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and...

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett announced that they will perform a pair of concerts, titled One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 3 and 5. The concerts will be the only two that the duo perform in advance of a new album that they are releasing later this year.

“I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows,” Gaga tweeted, referencing the singers’ August 3 birthday falling on one of the nights they are performing.

One Last Time 🤍 An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 22nd at 10am ET on https://t.co/diUM1qWy7A ✨ pic.twitter.com/gHEcsWb704 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 19, 2021

Tickets for the brief run go on sale Thursday to the general public, following presales for CITI cardmembers. There are also Platinum tickets available through Ticketmaster – which are just regular tickets, bypassing availability at face value for the general public and priced to what Ticketmaster believes the secondary market will pay – now.

The pop star and jazz vocalist have performed together for more than a decade, beginning with Gaga’s appearance on Bennett’s Duets II album in 2011, performing the standard The Lady is a Tramp from the musical Babes in Arms. In 2014, the duo released the jazz album Cheek to Cheek, then toured together across the U.S. More recently, the pair worked together on a final album over the last several years, while Bennett began to see the signs of a recently revealed diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease.

While many aspects of the legendary singer’s life have changed in the wake of his diagnosis and the onset of symptoms, he is reportedly in great voice and continues singing and performing at the suggestion of his medical team.

“There’s a lot about him that I miss,” Gaga told the AARP in a peice about the creation of their project and the singer’s ability to keep performing in spite of his diagnosis. “Because he’s not the old Tony anymore. But when he sings, he’s the old Tony.”

Bennett has additional solo performances on his calendar for the rest of 2021, performing at Foxwoods Casino September 25, St. George Theater (Staten Island, NY) October 17, Parx Casino (Bensalem, PA) October 22, The Music Center at Strathmore (Bethesda, MD) October 28, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa December 16 and Riverwind Casino (Norman, OK) December 18. Lady Gaga’s dates for The Chromatica Ball tour were postponed to 2022 earlier this summer.