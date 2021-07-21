Ticket Summit On Track for Record-Shattering Attendance in August

After a 2020 that saw the ticketing and live events industry ground to a complete halt, Ticket Summit’s organizers weren’t sure what the new...

After a 2020 that saw the ticketing and live events industry ground to a complete halt, Ticket Summit’s organizers weren’t sure what the new year would bring. Would venues and touring companies survive the long pause? Would vaccination allow for some events to get off the ground in 2021 and lead to a wider reopening in 2022? Would people be allowed to freely wander the Las Vegas Strip again?

Now, just seven months later, Ticket Summit’s 2021 return is reportedly expecting to shatter the previous attendance record for the ticketing trade show, with well over 1,000 passes already sold for the combined shows and hopes of approaching 2,000 if things break right in the remaining weeks before the show gets underway on August 14 at Aria Resort and Casino.

“The response has been phenomenal,” says TicketNetwork CEO Don Vaccaro of Summit, which his company has produced or co-produced since its inception. “We’re looking at getting together the buyers and sellers of more than 10 billion tickets in one hotel for this event. Sales have been so strong that we’ve been forced to add another day to our schedule.”

Vaccaro says that initial projections that they might see 1,200 passes sold for the combined event, which sees Ticket Summit sharing exposition space with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference and ECHL annual meetings, though each event has separate content access outside of the trade show floor but now projecting 1500 to 2000. The combined trade show is now projceted to be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

With just under four weeks to go, Ticket Summit has finally unveiled its full schedule of panels for the event, including content added for Sunday, which had initially just been focused on an opening keynote from former Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain and an exclusive venue tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Other schedule highlights include an exclusive venue tour of T-Mobile Arena, panel discussions regarding the constantly changing regulatory and legislative atmosphere surrounding ticketing, pricing analysis, industry tools, and much more.

Ticket Summit 2021 Schedule (Subject to change)

Sunday, August 15

9AM – Registration Opens

12-3PM – Shows On Sale Meet & Greet

3PM – Opening Keynote – Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain

3:30 PM – Creating Allegiant Stadium: Raider Nation’s New Home

4-7PM – Tradeshow Floor Open

7PM – Tour and Reception: Allegiant Stadium

Monday, August 16

9AM – Panel: Tickets Regulation and Legislation

10:30AM – Panel: Website Marketing

12PM – Lunch

1PM – Panel: Ticketing Tools for Corporate Buyers and Ticket Sellers

2:30PM – Panel: Independent or Aggregation?

4PM – Tour and Reception: T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, August 17

9AM – Panel: Ticketing Exchanges

10:30 AM – Panel: Ticket Industry Legends

12:30 PM – Broker Genius: Data Insights and New Technology

2PM: Panel: Pricing – Stopping the Race to the Bottom

Passes for Ticket Summit are currently available for $499.95, with prices expected to go up as the event approaches. TicketNews will continue to roll out expanded information regarding the event in coming weeks, as it becomes available from organizers.