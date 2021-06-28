Raiders’ President Marc Badain Announced as Ticket Summit Speaker

Marc Badain of the Las Vegas Raiders has been announced as one of the headlining speakers of Ticket Summit, set to kick off in...

Marc Badain of the Las Vegas Raiders has been announced as one of the headlining speakers of Ticket Summit, set to kick off in a little more than one month on the Las Vegas Strip. Badain is expected to share his expertise gleaned from decades of work with the popular NFL franchise with the attendees of the combined Tıcket Summit/ALSD trade show, which takes place from August 15-17th at Aria Hotel and Casino.

Badain’s appearance will serve as the centerpeice of the kick-off of the massive trade show, scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m. Following his remarks, Ticket Summit attendees will be able to depart for an insiders’ tour of the brand new Allegiant Stadium, which opened a year ago and has become a major fixture for large-scale events in the city in addition to serving as his team’s home. The 65,000 seat stadium boasts an array of technological advances and amenities, making it one of the new jewels of the live entertainment world. Demand for Raiders tickets at their new home has been red hot during the lead-up to the 2021-22 NFL season, reflecting the natural attraction that a football franchise brings to Vegas.

Since joining the team as a summer intern back in 1991, Badain has steadily risen through the ranks of the Raiders organization. In 2015, owner Mark Davis formalized his appointment as President, a role which he had taken over on an interim basis back in 2013 following a stint as the organization’s Chief Financial Officer. In his time at the helm, he has served as a shepherd for the move to Las Vegas, becoming the first NFL franchise to call the major destination city home.

With over 100 exhibitors and over 100 speakers, Tıcket Summit is set to make a big return after sitting out 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and its near-total halt on in-person events. Joined with the ALSD show and also hosting the ECHL’s annual meetings, the combined show is expected to be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history when it launches in August.

The discussion in the panels are expected to cover the latest developments and advancements to build better business within the live event ticketing industry. Ticket Summit has been announcing its lineup of industry experts who will be appearing on its various panels, with expectations for many more names to come. Beyond the panels, hundreds of industry leaders and small business owners will be in attendance, taking advantage of the numerous networking and socializing opportunities after the long absence from in-person events over the previous 18 months.

Tickets for the trade show are currently available for $399.95 at TicketSummit.com. Discounted room rates are also available at the Aria using the group name at the time of registration.