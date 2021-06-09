Ticket Summit Announces Exclusive Tours of Two Las Vegas Venues

Ticket Summit, the leading live event ticketing and trade show, announced that attendees for its 2021 edition in August will be able to tour...

Ticket Summit, the leading live event ticketing and trade show, announced that attendees for its 2021 edition in August will be able to tour a pair of the jewels of the entertainment venue world, T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium, as part of the event. The venue tours will offer a unique inside perspective on two of the newest and most advanced venues in the United States, fitting for their location in the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”

Included in the Ticket Summit event registration price, these tours are expected to be highlights of the event, which runs from August 15-17 at Aria Hotel and Casino. Pass prices for Ticket Summit are currently available at the early-bird rate of $399, but are expected to jump in price as the date draws near.

“T-Mobile Arena has already become an icon of the Las Vegas Strip as one of the finest indoor event spaces, and Allegiant Stadium is one of the next generation buildings with unbelievable amenities for event operators and attendees alike,” says David Brogan of Ticket Summit. “We’re pleased to have been able to arrange for these unique site visits for our guests, who will undoubtedly benefit from a better familiarity with what these venues have to offer.”

T-Mobile Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights and has become a prime destination for major events since its opening in 2016. The magenta mecca of the Las Vegas Strip, T-Mobile is set to host UFC 264 this summer, as well as a stop by regular visitor and the “King of Country,” George Strait, just days before Ticket Summit.

Allegiant Stadium just opened its doors last year as the glittering home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and is finally being allowed to showcase its amenities to crowds after playing host to a number of closed-door events due to COVID-related restrictions. It will see its first full capacity crowd on July 3rd with EDM headliner Illenium performing, with Garth Brooks set to take the stage for a sold-out show on July 10. Just prior to Ticket Summit, Allegiant will see its first preseason Raiders game of the upcoming NFL calendar, while WWE’s SummerSlam waits on August 21st.

Ticket Summit is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference at Aria, with the combined events expected to be the largest ticketing-focused conference in history. Rooms are available at the prestigious AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star Award-winning destination at a special deluxe room rate of $125/night for Monday and Tuesday and $159/night for Sunday. The resort fee is also discounted for Ticket Summit/ALSD guests.

Visit the Ticket Summit website to register to attend this unique and historic conference, which will also feature the always-engaging slate of speakers and industry vendors for those in the business. Aria booking details are also available at Ticket Summit’s website.