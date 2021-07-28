Star Studded, Vaccinated Only – NYC Central Park Concert Details Announced

New York officials have announced a star-studded lineup for the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert on the Great Lawn at Central Park –...

New York officials have announced a star-studded lineup for the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert on the Great Lawn at Central Park – but don’t bother getting tickets if you haven’t been vaccinated. LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, The Killers, Barry Manilow and other luminaries have been announced as part of the bill alongside previously revealed performances from Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and Jennifer Hudson, with more to come.

But in a shift from initial plans that reportedly included sections some availability for socially distanced attendance for those without proof of vaccination, the August 21 show is now limited to vaccinated attendance only.

“We want this to be a concert for the people,” says Mayor Bill de Blasio. “But I also want to be clear: It has to be a safe concert. It has to be a concert that helps us keep moving forward our recovery. So, if you want to go to this concert, you need to show proof of vaccination.”

Some accomodation will be made for those who cannot be vaccinated due to health reasons, according to a release issued by the city. But for most, the concert will only be available to the vaccinated. Most tickets to the event will be available free to the public through the city, though VIP passes will also be available for purchase. Naturally, held-back tickets will form the core of the VIP offerings, with Citi cardholders able to purchase through an exclusive presale beginning on Thursday, July 29. Remaining VIP passes as well as the free passes to the main sections of the grounds will be released in batches over the week beginning Monday, August 2.

Curated by industry legend and Brooklyn native Clive Davis, the event at Central Park has the following artists confirmed to date (in alphabetical order):

Jon Batiste

Andrea Bocelli

Kane Brown

LL COOL J

Elvis Costello

Lucky Daye

Earth, Wind & Fire

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Hudson

Wyclef Jean

Journey

The Killers

Gayle King

Don Lemon

Barry Manilow

The New York Philharmonic

Polo G

Carlos Santana

Paul Simon

Patti Smith

Bruce Springsteen

Rob Thomas

“There is absolutely no place more special than Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City,” said Clive Davis. “I consider the Mayor’s request a true honor; and, with Live Nation, we are curating an unforgettable show befitting of this historic occasion.”

“Live music has the unique ability to bring us together,” said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation. “We are excited to join Mayor de Blasio, Clive Davis, and Danny Meyer in producing this special night of live music as we reconnect fans with some of their favorite artists in Central Park for the WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert.”

Details for the other “Homecoming Week” concerts announced for the other boroughs of the city leading up to the Central Park show have yet to be announced.