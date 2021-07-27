Ticket Summit Speaker Bio: Harris Rosner of VIP Tickets

An executive in the ticket resale business for more than 40 years, Harris Rosner is heading to Ticket Summit 2021 to share his wisdom...

An executive in the ticket resale business for more than 40 years, Harris Rosner is heading to Ticket Summit 2021 to share his wisdom with event-goers.

Rosner founded his company – VIP Tickets – in a small California office, back in 1981. Drawn to the business by his fandom of the excellent LA Lakers and Dodgers teams of the era, as well as the vibrant music scene, Rosner has run the same company since that time, a fixture in the Southern California ticketing world.

VIP tickets was built on a core principle – every client is a VIP, and if a picture is worth a thousand words, than a ticket is worth a million memories. Celebrating 40 years in business this year, VIP Tickets remains true to the vision that built it into one of the most successful ticket brokerages around – serving as the gatekeeper to clients memories and access to the events they love.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

