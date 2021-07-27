Ticket Summit Speaker Bio: Joe Cassitto of TickPick

TickPick has been one of the early adopters of an all-in pricing model, and Joe Cassitto, VP Inventory & Seller Operations, will represent the...

TickPick has been one of the early adopters of an all-in pricing model, and Joe Cassitto, VP Inventory & Seller Operations, will represent the company at Ticket Summit. Cassitto is one of the marketplace representatives who will speak on the marketplace panel at Summit, which is on track to be the largest ticket-focused trade show in history when it gets underway at Aria in August.

Joe and his team manage the relationships between 2000+ professional resale partners, and have molded the policies implemented by TickPick to make it one of the most broker-friendly ticket exchanges. TickPick was notably the only marketplace to not modify its payment terms to pay-after-event during the pandemic, and has been gaining traction with its competitive B2B program, TickPick Pro.

Joe lives in Hoboken NJ with his 10-year-old black Labrador, Cosmo. Cosmo recently started coming into the TickPick office to chip in wherever he might be needed.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

