Ticket Summit Speaker Bio: TickPick CEO Brett Goldberg

With a background in finance, Brett Goldberg has been the CEO of transparent resale marketplace TickPick since its launch in 2011. At Ticket Summit in August, Goldberg will participate in pricing panel scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, August 17.

Led by David Wakeman, the pricing panel features several industry leaders who will discuss making smarter pricing decisions for ticket inventory – rather than just pricing to the minimum and moving quickly. Joining Goldberg on the panel are Mike Garvey of Prolific 1, Gene Tinner, Jr. of the UFC, Sam Sherman of Broker Genius, and Josh Ludwig of Shows On Sale.

Brett Goldberg received a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University. Upon graduation, Brett went to work in Barclays’ Investment Banking Division in the Industrial Group. Following Barclays, Brett joined Sixpoint Partners, a boutique investment bank in New York City.

In 2011, Brett turned his business skills to the ticketing industry and realized his dream of creating the first two-sided, transparent ticketing marketplace: TickPick.

