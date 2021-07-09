Ticket Summit Speakers: TicketNetwork’s Bruce Morris

Bruce Morris is TicketNetwork’s Director of Government Affairs. In his role, he manages government and public relations, directs development and support of legal and...

Bruce Morris is TicketNetwork’s Director of Government Affairs. In his role, he manages government and public relations, directs development and support of legal and legislative strategy for achieving company goals, and creates strategic alliances between TicketNetwork and groups in the secondary market industry.

Bruce served twelve years in the Connecticut House of Representatives in numerous leadership positions. He retired as Deputy Speaker and effectively moved passage of Connecticut’s Ticket Transferability law. He was Chairman of the Black and Puerto Rican Legislative Caucus. Bruce is well versed in all aspects of business operations, as the founder of several construction related companies, one which became the largest minority owned in Connecticut. Further, as Director of Human Relations for a large urban school district, he brings eighteen years government sector experience, building coalitions, empowering customers and mediating conflict between agency and citizens.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

