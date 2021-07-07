Ticket Summit Speakers: UFC Director of Ticketing Gene Tinner, Jr.

Gene Tinner, Jr. is a Ticketing rising star and innovator within the Sports & Entertainment Industry. Beginning his journey with the Houston Rockets/Toyota Center...

Gene Tinner, Jr. is a Ticketing rising star and innovator within the Sports & Entertainment Industry. Beginning his journey with the Houston Rockets/Toyota Center and currently serving as the Director of Ticketing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He is an accomplished and motivated professional with over 15 years of experience in sports Ticketing, Sales, Event Management, and Customer Service.

He oversees large-scale ticketing and sales operations for major sporting events. From developing new protocols and databases, through anticipating every possible scenario on gameday, he leads his staff in upholding the highest, most efficient standards of customer service, and ensuring smooth-running and successful events. He is passionate about delivering fans a memorable experience that will last a lifetime. Gene has successfully launched two start-up teams: the Jacksonville Armada Football Club and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Gene is a proud graduate of Southern University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, as well as receiving his Master of Science in Health of Human Performance from Texas Southern University.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

