Ticket Summit Speaker Bio: Tony Beram of Western States Ticket Service

A veteran of more than 30 years in the industry, Tony Beram is heading to Ticket Summit to participate in the Ticket Industry Legends panel set for Tuesday, August 17. Beram is President and CEO of Western States Ticket Service as well as Western States Ticket Service International, both based in Phoenix.

Celebrating 31 years in business in 2021 at the head of Western States, Beram has also been heavily involved in the National Association of Ticket Brokers. A founding member of the ticket broker organization that often combats negative media portrayals of the industry, Beram has recently returned to NATB as a director after a several year hiatus.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

