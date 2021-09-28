35th Annual WWE Royal Rumble Set for St. Louis in January

WWE will bring its annual Royal Rumble to St. Louis in 2022, with the annual event set for January 29 at The Dome at...

WWE will bring its annual Royal Rumble to St. Louis in 2022, with the annual event set for January 29 at The Dome at America’s Center. The venue is the largest that has hosted the event in its 35-year history, with a capacity in excess of 80,000 depending on the arena configuration. St. Louis previously hosted the Royal Rumble in 2012, when it was staged at the Scottrade Center. The January 29 date means that the 2022 event will go off exactly ten years to the day following that event.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. “We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

Royal Rumble tickets are on sale beginning October 15 on Ticketmaster. Presale opportunities are also going to be available through various partners, with details regarding registration for the WWE presale available at WWE.com/rumble2022.

Since its inception in 1988, the pay-per-view event has been anchored by the rumble itself, which is a battle royale-style match featuring wrestlers looking to eliminate opponents by tossing them over the ring’s top rope. In most incarnations, the event has featured a total of 30 wrestlers, with either the WWE (previously WWF) Championship itself, or a shot at the championship at the WrestleMania event later that year on the line. Last year’s event saw Edge and Bianca Belair win the men’s and women’s rumble matches, respectively – with no fans in attendance due to COVID restrictions on attendance.

It is unclear what event capacity will be involved in the 2022 Royal Rumble, but it’s a safe bet given the venue choice that they are looking to put a large crowd number up on the board after the zero they were forced to accept in 2021. WWE was one of the first events to return to filming during the initial phases of the COVID-related lockdown, having been designated as an “essential business” by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

“The City of St. Louis is thrilled to host Royal Rumble at the Dome at America’s Center in January,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”

The full WWE press release announcing the event is available below:

St Louis to Host Royal Rumble 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., September 27, 2021 – As first reported by the St. Louis Dispatch, WWE today announced that Royal Rumble will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022, marking the largest venue to host the event in its illustrious 30+ year history.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 15 at 11 am ET/10 am CT via Ticketmaster. Fans interested in an exclusive Royal Rumble presale opportunity can register at https://www.wwe.com/rumble2022.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. “We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

“The City of St. Louis is thrilled to host Royal Rumble at the Dome at America’s Center in January,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”

Royal Rumble will stream live at 8 pm ET exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Dallas.