Blues-Wild NHL Winter Classic in Minnesota Tickets on Sale Wednesday

NHL Winter Classic tickets will be on sale to the general public this week, available beginning on Wednesday, September 29 at 11AM (eastern). The game is scheduled for January 1, 2022 and will feature the Minnesota Wild hosting the St. Louis Blues at Target Field – home of the Minnesota Twins.

Tickets for the NHL Winter Classic are expected to be limited, having already been available through presale channels to season ticket holders and other sub-groups. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through Ticketmaster, with resale marketplaces likely to have inventory as well should the primary market sell out.

The game will be the second time that the Wild play in an NHL outdoor contest, with the 2016 NHL Stadium Series game having pitted the Chicago Blackhawks against the Wild at what was then TCF Bank Field. Minnesota came away with a 6-1 victory in that game. The Blues are also 1-0 in outdoor games, having defeated the Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. In the series between the franchises, St. Louis holds a nine-point advantage over Minnesota over the 85 times they’ve faced off in regular season play. On two occasions, the teams have met in the playoffs, with Minnesota capturing a 2015 first-round series and St. Louis taking a 2017 series in the same stage of the tournament.

The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will showcase a number of the top players in the NHL. The Wild are led by captain Jared Spurgeon, forwards Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala, and Jordan Greenway, and defenseman Matt Dumba. The Blues counter with captain Ryan O’Reilly, forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn, defenseman Colton Parayko and goaltender Jordan Binnington.

The announcement of the game going on sale was made from home plate at Target Field during a news conference attended by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Minnesota Wild Owner & Governor Craig Leipold, Minnesota Wild President & Alternate Governor Matt Majka, Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin, St. Louis Blues Owner & Governor Tom Stillman, St. Louis President & Alternate Governor Chris Zimmerman, Minnesota Twins Owner and Executive Chair Jim Pohlad, Minnesota Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter, Discover Chief Marketing Officer Kate Manfred, NHLPA Special Assistant to the Executive Director Mathieu Schneider, Wild defenseman Matt Dumba and forward Marcus Foligno, and TNT play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert.

