Ed Sheeran Tour Dates for 2022 Announced, Hits at Lengthy Run

Ed Sheeran tour dates for 2022 have been announced, and the singer is hinting that the first batch of dates announced are just the...

Ed Sheeran tour dates for 2022 have been announced, and the singer is hinting that the first batch of dates announced are just the beginning of a lengthy run on the road. Dubbed The Mathmatics Tour, Sheeran’s tour dates kick off in April and currently include shows in Ireland and the UK.

“I’m going back on tour next year, the first leg is on sale Saturday 25th September,” the singer posted on his official Twitter account, @edsheeran Friday morning.

I’m going back on tour next year, the first leg is on sale Saturday 25th September. Check my website for on sale times & more info. You will need an account with one of the official ticket vendors so please sign up in advance xhttps://t.co/W2vnTwszLX pic.twitter.com/u7MtsHI3Uw — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) September 17, 2021

Thursday afternoon, Sheeran had teased the announcement with another tweet indicating that Friday’s announcement would be “basically the start of the next 3 years of my life,” which seems to imply that the first leg is going to soon be joined by many other dates.

The Mathmatics Tour dates begin on April 28 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork, Ireland, continuing in Ireland and the UK in May and June before expanding to EU locations as the summer progresses. Ed Sheeran tour tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, September 25.

Long an opponent of the open ticket resale market, Sheeran’s tour announcement indicates that he and his promoters will likely once again try hard to discourage consumers from using legal resale channels. “Please ensure you only use official ticket sites & check the entry requirements for your chosen show,” an announcement on Sheeran’s tour date website reads. “You will need an account with one of the official ticket vendors so please sign up in advance.” In the past, Sheeran’s anti-resale efforts, undertaken largely on behalf of industry-linked face value resale platform Twickets, have jammed up numerous consumers when tour organizers attempted to invalidate any and all legally resold tickets at his tour dates. An FAQ page indicates further details, which include the use of a mobile-only ticketing system that eliminates consumer transfer rights, and a requirement that the person who purchased the tickets show ID at event entry, eliminating the possibility of purchasing tickets as a gift.

Ticket prices have been announced as ranging from £45-75, with London shows clocking in slightly higher at £50-80. Service charges will add to that total, as will any tickets which use “dynamic” pricing to adjust upwards if demand is high – capturing secondary market prices for the promoter while consumers who purchase and subsequently can’t use their tickets are left with minimal options but to take a loss on their paid price.

Sheeran has been on a break from touring since 2019, having taken a delberate break from the road following his last large-scale tour that happened to be particularly well-timed given the global halt on live events that took hold not long after he began his break.

Ed Sheeran Tour Dates – The Mathmatics Tour (2022)

April

Thursday 28 – Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Ireland

May

Thursday 5 – Thomond Park, Limerick, Ireland

Thursday 12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast, UK

Thursday 26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Friday 27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

June

Friday 3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland, UK

Saturday 4 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland, UK

Friday 10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Saturday 11 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Thursday 16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK

Friday 17 – Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 29 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Thursday 30 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

July

Friday 1 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Thursday 7 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Thursday 14 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday 15 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday 22 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Friday 29 – Stade De France, Paris, France

August

Thursday 4 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Wednesday 10 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

Saturday 20 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Thursday 25 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

September