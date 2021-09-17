Elton John Postpones 2021 EU/UK Tour Dates to 2023 After Hip Injury

Elton John announced that upcoming dates on his lengthy Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour would be postponed to 2023 after he fell and injured...

Elton John announced that upcoming dates on his lengthy Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour would be postponed to 2023 after he fell and injured his hip recently. Dates impacted are on the fall and winter run of shows that was scheduled for arenas in the UK and European Union, which have all been pushed to new dates in 2023.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since COVID halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer,” reads a statement attributed to the “Rocket Man” singer posted to his website and social media Thursday. “I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

A total of 37 arena shows are among those impacted, ranging from late september through mid-December. Elton John said he still intends to perform at the Global Citizen festival – it is a shorter set, and therefore less taxing than a full solo concert – but otherwise will now resume touring in January of 2022 with dates in the United States and Canada. The 74-year-old’s farewell tour has been in constant upheaval since March of 2020 due to the coronavirus, and will now likely not wrap up until deep into 2023. He currently has shows scneduled in the EU and UK beginning in May of 2022, including a recently announced concert in London’s Hyde Park.

New information about the rescheduled performances (included below) is expected to be announced soon. Tickets are expected to be honored on the rescheduled dates – which in many instances will take place more than three years after they were initially expected to happen in 2020. The full tour schedule is available at his website.

A slip and fall is to blame for the newest round of rescheduling, with John saying that he fell awkwardly on a hard surface during his summer break, necessitating surgery on his hip. That surgery is expected to take place after the Global Citizen event on September 25, followed by “a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to mobility without pain,” according to his announcement.

Important update on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/qyPY2H0t9k — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 16, 2021

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Impacted Dates

April 2023

2 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Sunday 14 November 2021)

4 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Tuesday 2 November 2021)

5 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Wednesday 3 November 2021)

8 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Friday 12 November 2021)

9 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Sunday 7 November 2021)

12 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Wednesday 17 November 2021)

13 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Wednesday 10 November 2021)

16 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Tuesday 9 November 2021)

17 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Tuesday 16 November 2021)

19 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Sunday 21 November 2021)

22 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (rescheduled from Saturday 27 November 2021)

23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (rescheduled from Sunday 28 November 2021)

May 2023

31 – AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Wednesday 1 December 2021)

June 2023

2 – AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Friday 19 November 2021)

3 – AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Sunday 30 October 2021)

6 – First Direct Arena, Leeds (rescheduled from Friday 5 November 2021)

10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Tuesday 23 November 2021)

11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Wednesday 24 November 2021)

13 – P&J Live, Aberdeen (rescheduled from Thursday 9 December 2021)

15 – P&J Live, Aberdeen (rescheduled from Friday 10 December 2021)

17 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow (rescheduled from Monday 13 December 2021)

18 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow (rescheduled from Tuesday 14 December 2021)