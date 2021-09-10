Global Citizen to Feature Billie Eilish, BTS, Stevie Wonder Among A-List Headliners

Global Citizen Live is just weeks away, with the multi-venue benefit event set to feature numerous headlining artists in an effort to raise awareness...

Global Citizen Live is just weeks away, with the multi-venue benefit event set to feature numerous headlining artists in an effort to raise awareness and funding for an array of charitable causes. The 24 hour benefit will feature performances in Lagos, Nigeria, Paris, New York City, Los Angeles, London, and Rio de Jeniero Scheduled for September 25, “Global Citizen Live is bringing together artists, leaders, and Global Citizens from all over the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” according to globalcitizen.org.

It hopes to “[Call] on GLobal Citizens, historic artists, and leaders from around the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” the website reads. “This 24-hour event is a part of our global campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World, which focuses on COVID-19, ending the hunger crisus, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet and advancing equity for all.” Specific goals for the event include calling on the delivery of 1 billion vaccines to everyone immediately, 1 billion meals to those on the brink of famine, and 1 billion trees planted to help mitigate climate change.

Artists slated to perform include (sorted by location):

New York

Coldplay

Billie Eilish

Camilla Cabello

Jennifer Lopez

Lizzo

Meek Mill

Shawn Mendes

Alessia Cara

Burna Boy

Cyndi Lauper

Jon Batiste

Lang Lang

Los Angeles – The Greek Theatre

Stevie Wonder

Adam Lambert

Chloe X Halle

Demi Lovato

H.E.R

OneRepublic

Ozuna

The Lumineers

5 Seconds of Summer

Lagos

Femi Kuti

Davido

Tiwa Savage

Made Kuti

Paris

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

Doja Cat

DJ Snake

Black Eyed Peas

Stormzy

Christine and the Queens

Angelique Kidjo

Charlie Puth

Fatma Said

London

Duran Duran

Kylie Minogue

Maneskin

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Rag’N’Bone Man

Rio de Janiero

Alok

Criolo

Liniker

Mart’Nalia

Trokillaz

Mosquito

The full slate of performers expected to take the stage is available at the event website. All are, naturally, subject to change. The concerts will air on ABC, BBC, FX, ulu, YouTube, Twitter and other outlets. Limited capacity crowds will be in attendance, with tickets awarded through the Global Citizen system using points earned by users for performing certain actions that support the Global Citizen ethos. In New York, a total of 43,000 free tickets are expected to be distributed, with VIP tickets sold directly to consumers. Those are already indicated as being sold out, but tickets for both New York and Los Angeles are available on secondary market websites like Ticket Club – grab a free membership courtesy of TicketNews here.

The 2020 Global Citizen Festival was intended to serve as a new generation version of the iconic Live Aid concert from 1985, but was wiped out due to COVID. The 2019 edition featured A-list headliners including Queen and Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, and songwriting icon Carole King.