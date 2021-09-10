George Strait Announces Show at Simmons Bank Arena in Arkansas

Country music legend George Strait has announced he will be performing in Arkansas next year, with tickets on sale beginning Friday. The singer will...

Country music legend George Strait has announced he will be performing in Arkansas next year, with tickets on sale beginning Friday. The singer will take the stage at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Strait, who has more No. 1 singles than any other artist in any genre and trails only the Beatles and Elvis Presley in total number of platinum or multi-platinum albums, has a limited number of shows on his calendar in coming months. He is scheduled to perform at Austin City Limits Festival in Texas this October, with a November performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and four shows scheduled for Las Vegas in December and in February. He is also slated to headline Rodeo Houston in March, performing two days following this Little Rock concert.

Announced ticket prices for the George Strait at Simmons Bank Arena range from $79 to $229, not including service fees. American Express Card Members will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Friday, September 10 at 10 AM local time. General public ticket sales will begin on Friday, September 17th. There will likely be other presales available for those who have purchased tickets to similar shows or at that venue as well.

From the Simmons Bank Arena website:

With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts—more than any other artist in any genre—during the span of his 30+ year career, George Strait has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, more than any other Country artist and ranking third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. The Texas troubadour is the only artist or act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, “The Weight of the Badge.” He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Currently, Simmons Bank Arena does not have any requirements involving proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test for entry. The venue does recommend that all event attendees wear masks inside the arena except when they are actively eating or drinking. Guests who do not feel well are also asked to stay home, and agree not to attend any event if they are subject to any territory subject to quarantine, or have been in close contact with anyone who has received a positive test for COVID in the prior 14 days.