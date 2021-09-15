J Balvin Plots Jose Tour Beginning in Early 2022
Reggaeton superstar J Balvin announced this week, tucking the announcement just behind the release of a new album. The tour will kick off in April with a show at San Antonio’s AT&T Center, then plotting a course through arenas in April and May before winding up in June.
“Save the date for your city. The Jose Tour will be from another world,” he wrote on Instagram.
J Balvin tour dates were announced following the release of Jose, highlighted on a performance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Jose, named after the artist’s first name, is a 24-track mixtape that adds to his current inventory of established pop-reggaeton, trap and EDM sounds. Balvin taps Skrillex for “In da Getto” and hops on a track with Tokischa for “Perra.”
Jose Tour dates include stops in Las Vegas (Michelob Ultra Arena), Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena), Houston (Toyota Center), Miami (FTX Arena), New York (Barclays Center), amd Montreal (Bell Centre). It wraps with a show on June 4 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, though presales have already begin for the Jose tour.
J Balvin Jose Tour 2022 Dates
04/19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
04/20 – Austin, TX – HEB Center
04/22 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena
04/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena
04/24 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
04/26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
04/28 – Portland, OR – MODA Center
04/30 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
05/1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
05/4 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
05/5 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
05/6 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
05/7 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
05/8 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
05/11 – Ft Myers, FL – Hertz Arena
05/13 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
05/14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
05/15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
05/18 – Charlotte, NC- Spectrum Center
05/20 – Washington DC- Capitol One Arena
05/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
05/22 – New York, NY – Barclays Center
05/25 – Bridgeport, CT- Webster Bank Arena
05/26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
05/27 – Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre
05/28 – Toronto, Canada – Scotia Bank Arena
06/4 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico
