J Balvin Plots Jose Tour Beginning in Early 2022

Reggaeton superstar J Balvin announced this week, tucking the announcement just behind the release of a new album. The tour will kick off in April with a show at San Antonio’s AT&T Center, then plotting a course through arenas in April and May before winding up in June.

“Save the date for your city. The Jose Tour will be from another world,” he wrote on Instagram.

J Balvin tour dates were announced following the release of Jose, highlighted on a performance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Jose, named after the artist’s first name, is a 24-track mixtape that adds to his current inventory of established pop-reggaeton, trap and EDM sounds. Balvin taps Skrillex for “In da Getto” and hops on a track with Tokischa for “Perra.”

Jose Tour dates include stops in Las Vegas (Michelob Ultra Arena), Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena), Houston (Toyota Center), Miami (FTX Arena), New York (Barclays Center), amd Montreal (Bell Centre). It wraps with a show on June 4 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, though presales have already begin for the Jose tour.

J Balvin Jose Tour 2022 Dates

04/19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

04/20 – Austin, TX – HEB Center

04/22 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena

04/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena

04/24 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

04/26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

04/28 – Portland, OR – MODA Center

04/30 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

05/1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

05/4 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

05/5 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

05/6 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

05/7 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

05/8 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

05/11 – Ft Myers, FL – Hertz Arena

05/13 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

05/14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

05/15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

05/18 – Charlotte, NC- Spectrum Center

05/20 – Washington DC- Capitol One Arena

05/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

05/22 – New York, NY – Barclays Center

05/25 – Bridgeport, CT- Webster Bank Arena

05/26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

05/27 – Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre

05/28 – Toronto, Canada – Scotia Bank Arena

06/4 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico