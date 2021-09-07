Nebraska Sellout Streak Kept Alive by Donors Buying, Distributing Tickets

Nebraska football saw its sellout streak kept alive this week – but only barely. Two “major donors” swooped in at the last minute and...

Nebraska football saw its sellout streak kept alive this week – but only barely. Two “major donors” swooped in at the last minute and bought up all remaining tickets before Saturday’s game against Fordham, keeping alive the sellout streak dating back to 1962.

Tickets purchased by the donors were distributed free of charge to school-aged children and their parents, in a program dubbed the “Red Carpet Experience.” Kids were eligible to request tickets to the game if they were in eighth grade or younger, and Nebraska kicked in a free hot dog, popcorn, and soda for those attending the game through the Red Carpet Experience.

More than 2,400 tickets were purchased as part of the program.

Nebraska defeated Fordham 52-7 in the contest, which had an announced crowd of 85,938. The sellout increased the NCAA-record streak in Lincoln to 376 games.

“Gosh that felt good,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost told reporters after the game, which was the first home game with fans in the stand since 2019. “We missed the fans. I know they missed being here. This was a dismal place without them, so can’t wait until next week.”

At 1-1 on the year, the Cornhuskers’ sellout streak remains a looming question mark for the remainder of the season – tickets are available for each of the remaining home games on the season, according to the athletic department. It is unclear whether the donors intend to make the “Red Carpet Experience” a continuing effort if tickets are still available on the eve of any remaining home games to keep the streak going.

Nebraska hosts Buffalo at 3:30 on Saturday, with Big Ten foes Northwestern (October 2, Michigan (October 9), Purdue (October 30), Ohio State (November 6), and Iowa (November 26) also visiting Memorial Stadium in 2021.