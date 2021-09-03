Patriot League Names TicketSmarter Official Ticket Resale Marketplace

TicketSmarter was named the official ticket resale marketplace of the Patriot League, inking a multi-year deal with the league announced this week. TicketSmarter will...

TicketSmarter was named the official ticket resale marketplace of the Patriot League, inking a multi-year deal with the league announced this week. TicketSmarter will provide fans of the league’s teams with the ability to purchase tickets and list tickets for sale through their online resale marketplace.

“We are excited to partner with TicketSmarter as the League’s official secondary ticket provider,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “TicketSmarter is a well-respected brand that will provide a great experience and better access to our fans and alumni base.”

PL schools include Navy and Army, Holy Cross, Bucknell, Lehigh, Boston University, and Loyola (Maryland) – though the service academies play football as part of the American Athletic Conference.

TicketSmarter has inked deals with several conferences in recent years, expanding a footprint that includes deals with the Pac 12, Big Ten, American Athletic Conference, Mid American Conference, Mountain West Conference, and many others. TicketSmarter also serves as the title sponsor for the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

“TicketSmarter is dedicated to connecting more fans with live events by providing an exceptional ticketing experience for its partners, and we look forward to working with the Patriot League over the next several years,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. “The partnership with The Patriot League is a continuation of our commitment to growing our business in the college space.”

The full announcement of its deal with TicketSmarter is available here: https://patriotleague.org/news/2021/9/2/general-patriot-league-announces-partnership-with-ticketsmarter.aspx